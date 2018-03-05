Hillview Police looking for alleged trailer thief - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hillview Police looking for alleged trailer thief

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hillview Police are asking for the public's help finding the person who stole a trailer.

It happened Sunday night at a business on Arnold Drive near Bells Mill Road in Hillview.

Police say the the suspect hooked up the trailer and drove away. The suspect is believed to be driving an early-to-mid model Ford F-250.

If you have information, call Hillview Police.

