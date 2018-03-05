U of L football team helps flood victims clean up Riviera neighb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

U of L football team helps flood victims clean up Riviera neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the hardest-hit flooded areas in Kentuckiana received a lot of extra help Monday night thanks to the University of Louisville football team.

More than 40 players arrived to the Riviera neighborhood in east Louisville, and with the help of the Red Cross, handed out shovels, rakes and cleaning supplies to residents.

“It’s a lot of work here to do, and it’s definitely a sad situation, but we are just here to help everyone out,” said U of L Defensive End Jon Greenard. “It’s great feeling to know we all put aside ourselves and our pride to the side, because it is not an easy job. We took the time out of our day to do this.”

The players went door to door and handed out water, bleach, clothes and other cleaning supplies.

Leisa Ritchie, who lives in the Riviera neighborhood, has seen her front yard go from water to a muddy mess, but she doesn’t look at it as a problem.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and this is my third flood, and this is the worst,” Ritchie said as crews vacuumed the water from her first floor entry way.

Like dozens in the Riviera neighborhood, Ritchie’s home is still far from livable.

“I just want it to be nice again for someone else, that is my main thing," she said. "Get it back in order and have heat and electric and all that.”

As soon as that is done, Ritchie plans to sell her house.

Several of the driveways have large appliances and piles of garbage ready to be picked up. Most of the items covered in mud several inches deep.

Clean-up in the Riviera neighborhood will take at least another week or two now that the entrance of River Road is back open.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.