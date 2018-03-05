U of L football team helps flood victims clean up Riviera neighborhood

The Family Scholar House has primarily focused on single-parent families since its beginning, but recently it has expanded to include young adults who have been aged out of state care.

According to Jeffersonville Police, a man and a woman died in the crash near the intersection of Spring Street and Eastern Boulevard early Saturday morning.

There is an outbreak of Hepatitis A in Jefferson County, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.

A 2-year-old girl died Friday after a mirror fell on her while she was at a Payless ShoeSource store in Georgia, officials said.

Ifrah Siddique was inside the Riverdale store with her family around 8 p.m. when the full-length mirror fell on top of her, officials told FOX5 Atlanta. The toddler, who was trying on shoes with her mother before the incident, was rushed to the hospital w

The film's producers said they approached her after doing a nationwide search.

In case Notre Dame and coach Muffett McGraw was uncertain of the best team and player in the ACC this season, Louisville coach Jeff Walz reminded McGraw and the Irish Sunday.

Louisville added to its ACC trophy collection by winning the conference tournament Sunday over Notre Dame.

It happened around midnight Sunday night at the home of Assistant Bullitt County Attorney Doug McCann.

Bullitt County assistant county attorney tied up and robbed at gunpoint in his home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the hardest-hit flooded areas in Kentuckiana received a lot of extra help Monday night thanks to the University of Louisville football team.

More than 40 players arrived to the Riviera neighborhood in east Louisville, and with the help of the Red Cross, handed out shovels, rakes and cleaning supplies to residents.

“It’s a lot of work here to do, and it’s definitely a sad situation, but we are just here to help everyone out,” said U of L Defensive End Jon Greenard. “It’s great feeling to know we all put aside ourselves and our pride to the side, because it is not an easy job. We took the time out of our day to do this.”

The players went door to door and handed out water, bleach, clothes and other cleaning supplies.

Leisa Ritchie, who lives in the Riviera neighborhood, has seen her front yard go from water to a muddy mess, but she doesn’t look at it as a problem.

“I’ve been here 20 years, and this is my third flood, and this is the worst,” Ritchie said as crews vacuumed the water from her first floor entry way.

Like dozens in the Riviera neighborhood, Ritchie’s home is still far from livable.

“I just want it to be nice again for someone else, that is my main thing," she said. "Get it back in order and have heat and electric and all that.”

As soon as that is done, Ritchie plans to sell her house.

Several of the driveways have large appliances and piles of garbage ready to be picked up. Most of the items covered in mud several inches deep.

Clean-up in the Riviera neighborhood will take at least another week or two now that the entrance of River Road is back open.

