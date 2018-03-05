Crews prepare Omni Louisville Hotel for Tuesday's grand opening

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Towering 30 stories above the city, the Omni Louisville Hotel is nearly complete.

Workers were busy Monday putting the finishing touches on the hotel before the big day Tuesday.

General manager Scott Stuckey said invited guests will go on a tour of the hotel after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. The hotel officially opens at 3 p.m. Guests will see rooms, the meeting spaces, spa and pool area.

The Omni is meant to be a destination for tourists as well as locals, who don't have to be guests to enjoy the amenities.

"There's so much they can do here," Stuckey said. "I mean, just the average person ... they can go to the steakhouse, they can go to the spa. Really, the entire hotel is open to the public except for the pool area."

The Omni also features "Falls City Market," a food stop for anyone downtown that's expected to rival nearby businesses.

"A breakfast sandwich in there is $6," Stuckey said. "The pulled pork sandwich is $7. Side items are $2. So it really competes with what's on Fourth Street or any other restaurant. It's pretty affordable."

With 300 rooms rented out, workers are ready for a big opening weekend.

"We'll probably have about 1,000 people in the hotel," Stuckey said.

The Omni is already sold out for Kentucky Derby weekend. And hotel officials said 120,000 rooms are already on the books for the next two years.

