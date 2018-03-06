1 dead following late night double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are responding to a fatal shooting.

MetroSafe tells WDRB two people were shot around 11:50 Monday night in the area of Cogan Boulevard and Candace Way. That's off New Cut Road just south of Southside Drive. One person was killed. We do not know the extent of the injuries to the second person.

WDRB has crew at the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

