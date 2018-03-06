POLICE: Louisville man arrested after he threatened officers, fired shots from weapon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after authorities say he threatened police and fired shots from a weapon.

Jonathan Yount, 35, was arrested Monday in the 3000 block of Atterbury Court near Gagel Avenue and Dixie Highway.

According to an arrest report, police were trying to serve a parole violation warrant at a home on Atterbury Court. Police say Yount was at a neighbor's home.

Authorities say officers obtained consent from the homeowner and searched the residence. Officers heard Yount yelling in the basement. Officials say officers opened the basement door and Yount "became extremely agitated." According to police, Yount screamed at officers to get out of the house and said if they did not "something bad will happen."

Police say a person who took out an emergency protective order against Yount had seen Yount's weapons, which included handguns, an AR-15 and a shotgun.

Investigators say Yount also "implied he had a half stick of dynamite and threatened to use it."

Yount continued to yell at officers, according to police. He fired two shots from a small caliber weapon.

Yount was arrested and charged with three counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer and three counts of terroristic threatening.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

