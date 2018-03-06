Things to think about while cleaning up after flooding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The recent flooding has many people cleaning up the mess.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins Jim Lehrer from Brownsboro Hardware and Paint with some post flood clean up advice.

A sump pump in good working order can keep most flooding from happening. Check to make sure the valves are clear. Sometimes a back-up pump might be needed.

The key is to get rid of the moisture so mold doesn't grow.

Many basements flood because gutters and downspouts are clogged.

