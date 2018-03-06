Kentucky man arrested after putting loaded handgun into basket at Hall of Justice metal detectors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Webster, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday night after authorities say he walked into the Hall of Justice in downtown Louisville and handed a deputy attending the metal detector a loaded handgun.

According to an arrest report, it happened just before 7:30 p.m.

As 63-year-old Michael Matthews was walking into the Hall of Justice, he reached a security checkpoint, where he was asked to place all metal objects into a basket before walking through a metal detector.

Authorities say Matthews gave a loaded handgun -- a .45 caliber Colt Defender -- to the Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy who was attending the metal detector. Signs in front of the metal detector clearly indicate that no firearms are permitted beyond that point.

The sheriff's office says Matthews does not have a permit to carry a concealed deadly weapon.

Matthews was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon without a permit. It is a misdemeanor charge.

