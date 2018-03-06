Indiana State Troopers arrest 2 commercial truck drivers on drug charges in separate traffic stops

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in southern Indiana arrested two commercial truck drivers Monday on drug charges.

The first arrest happened during a traffic stop on Interstate 64 East in Floyd County. While speaking with the driver, 23-year-old Theodore Sauders from Louisville, the trooper smelled "burnt marijuana."

Sauders was arrested and faces charges of possession of marijuana and operating a commercial motor vehicle while intoxicated. He was being held at the Floyd County Jail.

Another trooper stopped a semi tractor-trailer for "failing to maintain the lane of traffic" on the afternoon of March 5, 2018 on US 31 South in Scott County, near the Clark County line.

While speaking with the driver, 33-year-old Benjamin McDaniel from Blue Mountain Mississippi, the trooper "found evidence of drug use."

McDaniel was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia. He was taken to the Scott County Jail.

Since Feb. 20, troopers from the Indiana State Police Post in Sellersburg have arrested four commercial vehicle drivers for drug-related charges while they were behind the wheel.

