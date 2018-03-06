Former Louisville resident sells rare copy of Declaration of Ind - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Former Louisville resident sells rare copy of Declaration of Independence

Posted: Updated:
A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence that once belonged to a Louisville family has been sold. A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence that once belonged to a Louisville family has been sold.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rare copy of the Declaration of Independence that once belonged to a Louisville family has been sold.

It belonged to Michael O'Mara and his family, who used to live in Louisville.

The document was part of a few heirlooms believed to have been passed down from President James Madison.

O'Mara sold his family's copy to billionaire philanthropist David Rubenstein for an undisclosed amount of money. It will first be displayed at the Smithsonian Institution, and eventually at a more permanent home.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.