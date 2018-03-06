Funeral for fallen Boone County, Ind. sheriff's deputy to be hel - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Funeral for fallen Boone County, Ind. sheriff's deputy to be held Friday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The funeral for a Boone County, Indiana sheriff's deputy killed in the line of duty will take place on Friday.

Services for 34-year-old Deputy Jacob Pickett begin with visitation on Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. in Indianapolis.

His funeral will happen at 11 a.m. Friday at Connection Pointe Christian Church in Brownsburg.

Formal charges are expected to be announced Tuesday against 21-year-old Anthony Baumgardt. He is accused of killing Pickett after a foot chase on Friday in Lebanon, which is just north of Indianapolis.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.