Several businesses close at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several businesses are leaving Oxmoor Center.
Management says Teavana and Fossil have closed.
A Panera Bread employee confirms the restaurant will leave the mall on March 25.
However, mall officials say a pair of new retailers will open in the coming months.
Those businesses are a Kendra Scott jewelry store and Lolli & Pops candy shop.
