Several businesses close at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several businesses are leaving Oxmoor Center.



Management says Teavana and Fossil have closed.

A Panera Bread employee confirms the restaurant will leave the mall on March 25.

However, mall officials say a pair of new retailers will open in the coming months.

Those businesses are a Kendra Scott jewelry store and Lolli & Pops candy shop.

