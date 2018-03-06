Several businesses close at Oxmoor Center - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several businesses close at Oxmoor Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several businesses are leaving Oxmoor Center.

Management says Teavana and Fossil have closed.

A Panera Bread employee confirms the restaurant will leave the mall on March 25.

However, mall officials say a pair of new retailers will open in the coming months.

Those businesses are a Kendra Scott jewelry store and Lolli & Pops candy shop.

