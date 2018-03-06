Plea deal reached for 2 men responsible for killing a 20-year-old Louisville woman

20-year-old Lottie Eicher was killed in April 2016.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men responsible for killing a 20-year-old Louisville woman may only spend a total of 24 years in prison.

Aron Ballard was charged with the April 2016 shooting death of Lottie Eicher inside a house on Bolling Avenue. Eicher's boyfriend was also hurt in the shooting.

Ballard entered a plea Monday, March 5, 2018 to assault under extreme emotional disturbance and wanton endangerment. Under the deal, he is to serve 14 years in prison.

Ballard's accomplice, Anthony Foster, entered a plea to manslaughter and wanton endangerment for a total sentence of 10 years.

Ballard and Foster are scheduled to be officially sentenced in April.

