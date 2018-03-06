Scottsburg teacher leaves personalized notes of encouragement on students' desks before tests

Last week, Scottsburg teacher Lindsey Cazares posted this picture, along with a message on Facebook indicating that she wrote a personalized message for each of her 22 students on their desks.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Standardized tests can turn students into a ball of nerves, but one local teacher is relieving that anxiety by placing personalized notes on the students' desks.

Lindsey Cazares teaches at Vienna-Finley Elementary School in Scottsburg, Indiana. Last week, she posted a picture along with a message on Facebook indicating that she wrote a personalized message for each of her 22 students on their desks.

The students were preparing for ISTEP testing.

She said she knows how nervous the test can make students, so a little encouragement can go a long way.

Her post has been shared more than 3,000 times.

