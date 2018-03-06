Louisville man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in B - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of sexually abusing 15-year-old girl in Bullitt County

Posted: Updated:
Bret Keneson (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center) Bret Keneson (Source: Bullitt County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested in the early morning hours of March 5 after police say he sexually abused a 15-year-old girl at a mobile home park.

According to an arrest report, it happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Autumn Leaf Mobile Home Park at 1080 Highway 44, in Shepherdsville.

Shepherdsville Police say the 15-year-old told them 48-year-old Bret Keneson was naked in her bed, and tried to fondle her.

When officers found him, Keneson was allegedly still in the bed, unclothed.

Keneson was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is currently being held in the Bullitt County Detention Center.

