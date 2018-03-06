Ky. Governor and First Lady announce online auction to push plun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Governor and First Lady announce online auction to push plunger in Frankfort implosion

The Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort is scheduled for demolition on March 11, 2018. The Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort is scheduled for demolition on March 11, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin and First Lady Glenna Bevin announced Tuesday an online auction to give someone a chance to push the plunger for the implosion of the Capital Plaza Tower in Frankfort.

Proceeds from the auction will benefit Glenna Bevin's foundation, #WeAreKY! Inc., which provides help to Kentucky children and families.

The auction winner will join Gov. Bevin and other officials for pre-implosion events on March 11. The winner will also get to push the plunger signaling the start of the controlled demolition. The implosion is set to happen at 1:30 p.m. on March 11.

The winner will also get two complimentary tickets for a luncheon hosted by #WeAreKY! Inc., that will happen before the implosion.

The auction will be open to the public through 5 p.m. March 10. The winner will be notified the same day and his or her final bid will be tax deductible.

The Capital Plaza Tower opened in 1972 and housed various state offices until October 2016.

Click here to place a bid.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

