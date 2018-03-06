Police searching for suspect after 18-year-old killed in double shooting in south Louisville

Police in southern Indiana arrested two commercial truck drivers Monday on drug charges.More >>
Police in southern Indiana arrested two commercial truck drivers Monday on drug charges.More >>
At the time of this writing, no one has been arrested.More >>
At the time of this writing, no one has been arrested.More >>
Shepherdsville Police say the 15-year-old told them 48-year-old Bret Keneson was naked in her bed, and tried to fondle her.More >>
Shepherdsville Police say the 15-year-old told them 48-year-old Bret Keneson was naked in her bed, and tried to fondle her.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says when he was told to put all of his metal objects in the basket, he handed a deputy a loaded handgun.More >>
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says when he was told to put all of his metal objects in the basket, he handed a deputy a loaded handgun.More >>
According to police, Yount screamed at officers to get out of the house and said if they did not "something bad will happen."More >>
According to police, Yount screamed at officers to get out of the house and said if they did not "something bad will happen."More >>
Police say they found the hammer used in the attack in an open shed...More >>
Police say they found the hammer used in the attack in an open shed...More >>
According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.More >>
According to an arrest report, 27-year-old Quincy Blackmon refused to let the mother of his unborn child leave when she was visiting.More >>
Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot in the head during a foot chase on Friday.More >>
Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Pickett was shot in the head during a foot chase on Friday.More >>