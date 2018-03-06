Police searching for suspect after 18-year-old killed in double shooting in south Louisville

Prince Zreeyah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified the man killed in a double shooting on Cogan Boulevard in Louisville on Monday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office says 18-year-old Prince Zreeyah died of multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Zreeyah and a 16-year-old male were shot around 11:50 p.m. Monday at the Park Place Apartments off Cogan Boulevard and Candace Way.

Police confirmed the 16-year-old was in the abdomen and in the leg. Witnesses say he ran away and knocked on the door of a nearby home, bleeding and begging for help. On Tuesday afternoon, gauze could still be seen where he had been lying on the ground.

He was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

"Originally, we did not know the second victim's role in it, and we've found out that he is a victim and not a suspect," LMPD Spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

That means those teens were not firing at each other, a fact that has left investigators scouring the streets, looking for a shooter.

The gunfire rang out just before midnight, and daylight showed what had been hit, like the side windows blown out on a family van.

"I talked to my wife on the phone, and what she told me was she heard a lot of gunfire," Abdifitah Ali said. "It was too many gunfire, like, 'Pow! Pow! Pow!' from what she explained to me."

Ali said he had to prove he lived there just to get back to his wife. Officers checked IDs at the scene.

"Police everywhere, every corner!" Ali said. "They have to identify you for to walk in to your apartment."

The intense security may have been tied to the fact that witnesses told police a car sped away from the complex on Cogan Boulevard seconds after the gunfire.

Representatives of Park Place Apartments declined to comment on camera, but they say they do not think the teenage victims lived in the complex. Police say they are unsure of a motive for the shootings.

"It was a surprise that it happened here at this apartment," he said. "Never had a problem around this area. It was always a cool and quiet area."

Police have made no arrests and have no suspects at this time. If you have any information that can help police, contact the Louisville Metro Police tip line at 574-LMPD. You can remain anonymous.

