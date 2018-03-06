UPDATE: Authorities identify man shot to death on Cogan Boulevard

Prince Zreeyah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Police say 18-year-old Prince Zreeyah and another person were shot around 11:50 Monday night in the area of Cogan Boulevard and Candace Way.

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a double shooting on Cogan Boulevard in Louisville Monday night.

That man has been identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office as 18-year-old Prince Zreeyah. He died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say Zreeyah and another person were shot around 11:50 p.m. March 5 in the area of Cogan Boulevard and Candace Way. That's off New Cut Road, just south of Southside Drive.

Zreeyah was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell. The second man was taken to University Hospital and is expected to survive.

Mitchell would not confirm whether police are looking for a third person or whether the two men were shooting at each other. He would only say that no one had been arrested.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call 574-LMPD, you can remain anonymous.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.