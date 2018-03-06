Dating app Bumble bans guns from users' profile pictures in response to mass shootings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (FOX NEWS) -- Dating app Bumble has banned images of guns from users’ pictures after the latest mass shooting rocked the country.

Last month, 17 people were killed and more than a dozen injured by a teen-aged gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Former student Nikolas Cruz confessed to the shootings following his arrest - the 19-year-old has been charged with 17 counts of murder.

“As mass shootings continue to devastate communities across the country, it’s time to state unequivocally that gun violence is not in line with our values, nor do these weapons belong on Bumble,” said Bumble, in a statement released Monday.

The app is now moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns. The ban, however, does not apply to military and law enforcement personnel in uniform.

Bumble also announced its new policy on its Instagram page saying, "we will begin the process of moderating all new and previously uploaded photos for the presence of guns (this excludes users in military or law enforcement uniform)."

A post shared by Bumble (@bumble) on Mar 5, 2018 at 3:51pm PST

“Online behavior can both mirror and predict how people treat each other in the real world,” the app added in its statement. “Bumble has a responsibility to our users and a larger goal to encourage accountability offline.”

The New York Times reports the company joins a long list of businesses that have cut ties with the National Rifle Association or sought to clarify their relationship with the industry since the school shooting in Florida in February.

The new policy, which resembles how Bumble already handles nudity, fake photos, hate speech and other transgressions, will extend to dangerous weapons like knives as well as firearms, she said. Users with military or law enforcement backgrounds will be allowed to post photos of themselves carrying firearms while in uniform.

The dating app is also making a $100,000 donation to March For Our Lives, the organization founded by the Parkland school shooting survivors.

Bumble, which is a rival of dating apps such as Tinder, has over 28 million registered users.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media and Fox News. All Rights Reserved.