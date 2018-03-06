Churchill Downs hosting job fair to fill positions for Derby and Spring Meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs will host a job fair March 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill positions ahead of this year's Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet, according to a news release.

The job fair will take place on Saturday in Millionaires' Row 4 at the track. Applicants can enter through the Clubhouse Gate, formerly known as Gate 10, and park in the Longfield Lot.

The track, along with its vendor partners, Contemporary Services Corporation, Levy Restaurants and SP+, are looking for candidate to fill various positions during Derby Week and the 38-day Spring Meet, which begins April 28 and runs through June 30.

This year's Oaks and Derby are scheduled to happen on May 4 and May 5.

Available job positions include:

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC):

Event Staff

Ushers

Security

Access Control

Supervisors

Levy Restaurants:

Bartenders

Captains

Servers

Bussers

Carvers

Cooks

Concessions

Dishwashers

Host/Hostess

Suite Attendants

Supervisors

Warehouse

SP+:

Special Events Flagger

Valet

Churchill Downs Racetrack:

Box Office Ticket Attendant

Ticket Takers

Program Attendant

Anyone seeking more information about the fair or wanting to pre-register can click here. Email inquiries can be submitted at Louisville@csc-usa.com. Applicants can also call 502-410-1555.

