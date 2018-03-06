Churchill Downs hosting job fair to fill positions for Derby and - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Churchill Downs hosting job fair to fill positions for Derby and Spring Meet

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Churchill Downs will host a job fair Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to fill positions ahead of this year's Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.

The job fair will take place in Millionaires’ Row 4 at the track. Applicants can enter through the Clubhouse Gate, formerly known as Gate 10, and park in the Longfield Lot.

The track, along with its vendor partners, Contemporary Services Corporation, Levy Restaurants and SP+, are looking for candidate to fill various positions during Derby Week and the 38-day Spring Meet, which begins Saturday, April 28 and runs through Saturday, June 30.

This year's Oaks and Derby are scheduled to happen on May 4 and May 5.

Available job positions include:

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC):

  • Event Staff
  • Ushers
  • Security
  • Access Control
  • Supervisors

Levy Restaurants:

  • Bartenders
  • Captains
  • Servers
  • Bussers
  • Carvers
  • Cooks
  • Concessions
  • Dishwashers
  • Host/Hostess
  • Suite Attendants
  • Supervisors
  • Warehouse

SP+:

  • Special Events Flagger
  • Valet

Churchill Downs Racetrack:

  • Box Office Ticket Attendant
  • Ticket Takers
  • Program Attendant

Anyone seeking more information about the fair or wanting to pre-register can click here. Email inquiries can be submitted at Louisville@csc-usa.com. Applicants can also call 502-410-1555.

