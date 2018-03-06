Churchill Downs hosts job fair to fill positions for Derby and Spring Meet

The track, along with its vendor partners, are looking for candidate to fill various positions during Derby Week and the 38-day Spring Meet, which begins Saturday, April 28 and runs through Saturday, June 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Derby is less than two months away, and preparations are already underway to make it a success.

Churchill Downs hosted a job fair on Saturday to fill positions ahead of this year's Kentucky Derby and Spring Meet.

The track, along with its vendor partners, are looking for candidate to fill various positions during Derby Week and the 38-day Spring Meet, which begins Saturday, April 28 and runs through Saturday, June 30.

This year's Oaks and Derby are scheduled to happen on May 4 and May 5.

Many of the event workers are coming back to the track for another year, but for some, it's their first time working at such a historic place.

"We are always bringing in new people," Director of Louisville Operations Ross Anderson said. "The facility is getting bigger. Every year we are adding on to it, so we need more and more people to come and deliver this world class experience."

Available job positions include:

Contemporary Services Corporation (CSC):

Event Staff

Ushers

Security

Access Control

Supervisors

Levy Restaurants:

Bartenders

Captains

Servers

Bussers

Carvers

Cooks

Concessions

Dishwashers

Host/Hostess

Suite Attendants

Supervisors

Warehouse

SP+:

Special Events Flagger

Valet

Churchill Downs Racetrack:

Box Office Ticket Attendant

Ticket Takers

Program Attendant

If you didn't make it to the job fair and are interested in a position, click here. Email inquiries can be submitted at Louisville@csc-usa.com. Applicants can also call 502-410-1555.

Churchill Downs will be conducting interviews and hiring up until Derby day.

