American Greetings Corp. to close Bardstown facility

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown, Kentucky, plant is closing its doors.

According to a news release, American Greetings Corporation, a manufacturer of greetings cards, will close its Bardstown facility by the end of Feb. 2019. The company says the closure is the result of "an evaluation of the company's future production needs."

The facility opened in 1984 and currently has a workforce of 446 employees, according to the news release.

The company adds that, as part of the closure plan, "available space and capacity within the American Greetings network will be utilized."

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, American Greetings has an annual revenue of about $1.8 million, and it's products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. The company produces various brands of greeting cards including Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and Papyrus.

