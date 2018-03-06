Allegiant offers 1-day deal on $52 flights from Louisville to My - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Allegiant offers 1-day deal on $52 flights from Louisville to Myrtle Beach

Posted: Updated:
Allegiant to offer cheap flights from Louisville to Myrtle Beach. Allegiant to offer cheap flights from Louisville to Myrtle Beach.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Need a cheap vacation? Allegiant Airlines is offering a one-day deal on super-cheap flights from Louisville to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. One-way fares on the new route will be as low as $52. But you need to act quick. 

Tickets on the new nonstop flights from Louisville International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport begin June 6, 2018.  But flights must be purchased by Thursday, March 8, 2018 for travel by Aug. 18, 2018. Seats are limited, and the cheap fares are not available on all flights. 

Allegiant is offering the new seasonal route twice a week. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found at Allegiant.com

