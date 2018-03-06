Allegiant offers 1-day deal on $52 flights from Louisville to Myrtle Beach

The FBI is not saying why it raided the police station, or what agents were looking for.More >>
This is the first death in Kentucky associated with this outbreak.More >>
Shepherdsville Police say the 15-year-old told them 48-year-old Bret Keneson was naked in her bed, and tried to fondle her.More >>
A spokesperson says Innes was a foster parent through the Department of Community Based Services but “is no longer certified” by the agency.More >>
Waterfront Park needs a lot of TLC after last week's flooding.More >>
Despite the closures, mall officials say new retailers will open in the coming months.More >>
The facility opened in 1984 and currently has a workforce of 446 employees, according to the news release.More >>
The $315 million, 30-story Omni Louisville opened for business Tuesday, the most significant project in downtown Louisville since the KFC Yum! Center in 2010.More >>
