Bardstown foster parent accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bardstown foster parent accused of sexually assaulting 3 girls

Posted: Updated:

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) – A foster parent is accused of sexually assaulting three young girls that were in his care.

Brian Innes, 25, was arrested in February on charges of rape and sodomy with victims under the age of 12.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services said Innes was a foster parent through the Department of Community Based Services but “is no longer certified” by the agency.

Cabinet of Health and Family Services spokeswoman Anya Weber, declined to provide additional details of Innes certification or offer any comment on the criminal investigation. 

The victims, listed only by their initials, all individually told investigators that Innes sexually assaulted them. Arrest reports say the alleged victims were placed in his care by the Commonwealth within the last two years.

Innes is being held on a $500,000 at the Nelson County jail.

Reach reporter Travis Ragsdale at 502-585-0817, Tragsdale@wdrb.com, on Twitter or on Facebook. Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

