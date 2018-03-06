2-year-old girl mesmerized by Michelle Obama's portrait meets her in person

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Monday, we showed you a 2-year-old girl who was completely starstruck by a portrait of former First Lady Michelle Obama. On Tuesday, that little girl's dreams came true when she had a chance to meet Michelle Obama herself.

A picture of the meeting went viral. In it, you can see 2-year-old Parker Curry gazing at the newly unveiled portrait of Michelle Obama at the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

Parker's mother says her daughter believed the former first lady was a queen. She says Parker was so mesmerized that she wouldn't even turn around for a picture!

Earlier today, Michelle Obama tweeted a video of herself dancing with Parker.

She wrote, "Parker, I'm so glad i have the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party!) Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you!"

Parker, I'm so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party)! Keep on dreaming big for yourself...and maybe one day I'll proudly look up at a portrait of you! pic.twitter.com/faUVTsYWun — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) March 6, 2018

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.