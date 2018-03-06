City hopes to restore dirt-covered Waterfront Park before Thunde - WDRB 41 Louisville News

City hopes to restore dirt-covered Waterfront Park before Thunder Over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Waterfront Park needs a lot of TLC after last week's flooding.

The Great Lawn looks more like a giant mud pit. The park's manager said it will take about a month to get it cleaned up. 

After all the trash and debris is removed, crews will push all the mud back into the river. Then, with giant fire hoses, crews will rinse down what's left of the lawn. 

"Then we get big giant vibratory rollers, like earth moving rollers ... we vibrate and regrade the great lawn, and then we seed it and irrigate it," Park Manager Gary Pepper said.

The goal is to have the Great Lawn looking good by Thunder Over Louisville. Areas around the Big Four Bridge should be cleaned up by Friday. 

It will take a few weeks to get lighting restored to some of the parking lots, because the floodwaters caused damage to several transformers. 

