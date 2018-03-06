Fugitive caught last year sentenced in Indiana child assault - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fugitive caught last year sentenced in Indiana child assault

Posted: Updated:

SEYMOUR, Ind. (AP) -- A man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the 1999 abduction and sexual assault of a southern Indiana girl, after which authorities say he assumed the identity of a car crash victim and lived for years in Minnesota and Oregon.

A Jackson County judge ordered the sentence Tuesday for 62-year-old Charley Hollin. The (Seymour) Tribune reports he pleaded guilty to felony child molesting charges, with prosecutors agreeing to not seek any other charges related to Hollin's January 2017 arrest in Salem, Oregon.

Officials say Hollin disappeared from southern Indiana's Jackson County by the time he was charged with attacking a 10-year-old girl.

Federal authorities say Hollin had lived since 2001 as Andrew David Hall, an 8-year-old boy who died from a 1975 crash in Fayette County, Kentucky.

Copyright 2018 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.