Clarksville planning to transform underground infrastructure in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Clarksville planning to transform underground infrastructure in wake of recent flooding

Posted: Updated:

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Clarksville is taking a preemptive strike to shore up its infrastructure after recent flooding.

Officials say many of the underground systems are old and too small for the volume, so the town hosted a public meeting Tuesday night to discuss plans to replace the aging system.

Crews will target the north end of Colgate Park, South Clark Boulevard, Heritage Walking Trail and Newman Avenue.

"The driver behind the project is this infrastructure has been in the ground for 30, 40 years, some of it much longer, and it is basically beyond its lifespan," said Rob Huckaby with Stantec Consulting. "We found a number of structures close to failure. And obviously, the goal is to get in before there's any kind of collapse or issue there."

While designers say they plan to minimize disruptions, they warned to expect short-term road closures. The project is expected to cost between $2 million and $2.5 million and take about nine months.

They hope to break ground by May.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.