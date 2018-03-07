Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos named richest man on the planet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is the first person to earn a $100 billion fortune, and he's the richest man in the world, according to 'Forbes'.

'Forbes' released its annual list of the world's richest people.

Bezos is number one with an estimated net worth of $112 billion. His worth has gone up from about $73 billion last year.

Former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates has a $90 billion fortune, which is ranked number two in the world.

Investor Warren Buffet is ranked third with a fortune of $84 billion.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of the company in charge of Louis Vuitton, is ranked fourth, and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is ranked fifth.

B. Wayne Hughes was the only Kentuckian to make 'Forbes' list. He's the founder and chairman of Public Storage. His net worth is $2.6 billion which is ranked 924th.

Three people from Indiana made the list: Carl Cook (190th), Herbert Simon (791st), and James Irsay (887th).

