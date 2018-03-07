Mattel will try to inspire girls with two new lines of Barbie dolls

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Barbie's parent company Mattel wants to inspire young girls with 14 new Barbie dolls.

The "Inspiring Women" series will feature historical figures like Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, aviator Amelia Earhart, and NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson, one of the characters from the hit movie "Hidden Figures."

This series only includes three dolls, but will grow with the release of new dolls.

The "Shero" Barbies will be based on contemporary role models like "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins, gold medal winner U.S. snowboarder Chloe Kim, conservationist Bindi Irwin, and gold medal U.S. gymnast Gabby Douglas.

This series includes 14 dolls, and includes honorees from the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Turkey, France, China, Germany, Mexico, Poland, Italy, and Spain.

All the new dolls aren't yet in stores, but are available for pre-sale on Barbie's website.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.