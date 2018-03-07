Louisville suspect accused of dragging elderly woman several feet with car

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a suspect was arrested months after she hit an elderly woman with her car, dragging her several feet before driving away, leaving her with serious injuries.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident took place just days before Christmas, on Dec. 20, at the Circle K at 5929 New Cut Road, near Bakers Lane.

Police say the elderly woman, who was using a walker, drove to the Circle K to confront 27-year-old Morgan Shea, who was employed at the Circle K at the time.

Shea had recently visited the elderly woman at her home. After Shea left, police say the woman noticed that prescription hydrocodone medication that belonged to her sister was missing. The woman believed Shea had taken it, and confronted her about it in the store's parking lot.

Police say that upon hearing the accusation, Shea became angry and denied taking the medication.

As the elderly woman walked back to her car, which was parked next to Shea's, Shea allegedly got into her car, pulled out of her parking space and began driving toward the woman. Police say Shea's sideview mirror hit the woman and her coat got caught on it, causing the woman to be dragged 10 feet before her coat ripped free and Shea drove off.

When Louisville Metro Police and EMS arrived on the scene, the woman was transported to KentuckyOne Health Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Police say she had a broken arm, facial bruising, a cut to the head and bruising on her arm and hand.

The alleged attack was witnessed by others on the scene, according to police.

A warrant was issued for Shea's arrest on Jan. 11. She was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon. She's charged with leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance, as well as second degree assault.

She is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

