Humana CEO Bruce Broussard earned nearly $20 million in 2017

Humana Inc. CEO Bruce Broussard’s total pay remained essentially flat at $19.8 million in 2017, a year in which the Louisville-based company refocused its strategy after its failed merger with Aetna and shed thousands of jobs.More >>
A western Kentucky aluminum plant has become the poster child for supporters of President Trump’s decision, but bourbon and other Bluegrass State industries could be harmed.More >>
The $315 million, 30-story Omni Louisville opened for business Tuesday, the most significant project in downtown Louisville since the KFC Yum! Center in 2010.More >>
The CEO of Waystar, the company that absorbed Louisville's ZirMed late last year, sat down with WDRB to talk about future plans and how Louisville fits in.More >>
Louisville-based Papa John’s International is ending its long-term sponsorship deal with the NFL, but the company has a more fundamental problem: Many consumers think its pizza is too expensive.More >>
The University of Louisville is losing its top fundraising official for the second time in less than a year. Bryan Robinson, U of L’s interim vice president for advancement, informed the university last week that he would resign for “personal reasons” after a leave period lasting to April 1.More >>
Ten years after the global finance crisis, some Kentuckians are getting $10,000 gifts from the federal government to buy houses. The money stems from the 2008 bank bailout.More >>
Cuddle Clones, a Louisville business that makes stuff-animal replicas of customers’ pets, plans to grow its employment from 11 people to 50 in three years, according to state economic development records.More >>
