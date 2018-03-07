Humana CEO Bruce Broussard earned nearly $20 million in 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Humana CEO Bruce Broussard earned nearly $20 million in 2017

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Humana Inc. CEO Bruce Broussard’s total pay remained essentially flat at $19.8 million in 2017, a year in which the Louisville-based company refocused its strategy after its failed merger with Aetna and shed thousands of jobs, all while continuing to out-perform the broader stock market.

Broussard’s pay rose slightly from $19.7 million in 2016, according to the company’s annual proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.

The bulk of Broussard’s compensation package is stock options and grants, which declined to $15.4 million last year, from $16.2 million in 2016. He made more, however, in non-stock incentive compensation, while his base salary rose slightly to $1.3 million in 2017.

Broussard's lieutenants saw bigger increases. Chief Financial Officer Brian Kane earned $5.6 million, up from $4.7 million in 2016, in part due to special awards given to retain key executives after the breakup of the Aetna deal in February 2017.

