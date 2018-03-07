Police arrest Kroger employee for allegedly stealing money from - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police arrest Kroger employee for allegedly stealing money from St. Matthews store

Ross Head (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Ross Head (Image Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in St. Matthews have arrested a man authorities say stole more than $2,000 from the Kroger store where he was an employee.

Ross Head, 21, was arrested Tuesday morning at the Kroger store, located at 291 North Hubbards Lane.

An arrest report says officers responded after someone reported an employee theft at the store.

Police say loss prevention officials held Head in their office and questioned him about the alleged theft.

According to authorities, Head gave loss prevention officials a statement in which he admitted to stealing the money.

Investigators say Head was a cashier at the store and he loaded money on a Kroger card and then overrode the charge on a register.

Head stole the money between Dec. 6, 2017 and March 4, 2018, according to police. Officials say Head stole a total of $2,067.97. According to police, $500 of the money was cash taken from a register.

Authorities say when Head was taken into custody, an arresting officer recovered a small jar containing about 17 grams of marijuana.

Head is charged with theft and marijuana possession.

Louisville Metro Corrections officials say Head was released Tuesday evening on bond.

