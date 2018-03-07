Ancient Order of Hibernians get ready for another St. Patrick's celebration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the Ancient Order of Hibernians as they prepare for the upcoming Irish celebrations.

Join the Ancient Order of Hibernians at Goodwood Brewing to celebrate the release of a limited edition "Bomber" bottle on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 5 p.m. The March bomber release is called Blessed Fellow with a limited release of only 200 bottles.

A special ceremony will bless the beers at the brewery in preparation for the upcoming St. Patrick's Parade. In addition to blessing the bombers, Father Joe Fowler will also bless the Goodwood "Big Fella" and Bourbon Barrel Stout kegs heading to O'Shea's for the St. Patrick's Day Parade.

After the Blessing of the Beer, it's off to O'Shea's Irish Pub on Baxter Avenue for the 'Tapping of The Keg' around 6:30 p.m. The procession led by a bagpiper will make its way from Goodwood to O'Shea's.

The St. Patrick's Day Parade happens on Saturday, March 10 around 3 p.m. Almost 150 units are expected again for this year's parade. The route goes from Baxter and Broadway down Bardstown Road. Often called the "people's" parade, 100,000 people are expected to line the street to watch the parade.

