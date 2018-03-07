IMAGES | First responders hold active shooter training inside Ho - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | First responders hold active shooter training inside Holy Cross High School

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Law enforcement officers from several agencies filled Holy Cross High School on Wednesday, training for an active shooter situation. 

There have been several incidents inside schools across the country in 2018, and Louisville first responders want to be prepared.

"With things going on in the world today, one of the biggest things we have to do in emergency management is the preparedness piece," said Jody Meiman, Director of Emergency Management. "We're learning from all of those responses to all the different shootings that have happened throughout the world."

Though school was out Wednesday, teachers and staff were fully involved in the drills, and some students even sacrificed their day off to be actors in the situation. 

"We are very aware that the world is a little bit different than it used to be, and we have to be prepared for any scenario," said Danielle Wiegandt, President of Holy Cross."

The drills were made as realistic as possible, even including a fake shooter and victims. 

"It's very important we practice these types of things," said Mitchell Burmeister with Louisville Metro Emergency Services. "We're even simulating it down to a 911 call coming into the system, because you never know what is going to happen any particular day. When that 911 call comes in, we don’t know who necessarily is going to be the first responder on the scene. So we need to make sure everyone is familiar with those scenarios and can respond appropriately."

MetroSafe 911 operators, the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department, the Louisville Metro Police Department and Metro EMS all took part in the drill. 

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

