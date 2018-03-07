Several Louisville law enforcement agencies to hold active shoot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several Louisville law enforcement agencies to hold active shooter drill inside Holy Cross High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's every parent's, teacher's, police officer's and student's worst nightmare: an active shooter inside a Louisville school.

If it sounds like a worst-case scenario, it is -- but those are the situations first responders want to be ready for. That's why several law enforcement agencies are scheduled to take part in a full-scale active shooter drill at Holy Cross High School Wednesday afternoon.

MetroSafe 911 operators, the Pleasure Ridge Park Fire Department, the Louisville Metro Police Department, and Metro EMS all plan to take part in the drill. A handful of students will even be participating in the drill, acting as victims.

It's an opportunity for first responders to use their training in a simulated setting in order to better prepare them for a real emergency.

"It's very important we practice these types of things," said Mitchell Burmeister, a representative of Louisville Metro Emergency Services. "We're even simulating it down to a 911 call coming into the system, because you never know what is going to happen any particular day, and when that 911 call comes in, we don’t know who necessarily is going to be the first responder on the scene. So we need to make sure everyone is familiar with those scenarios and can respond appropriately."

The drill is scheduled to start shortly after 12 p.m.

