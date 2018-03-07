Bill would allow Kentucky to start charging for handicap parking - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bill would allow Kentucky to start charging for handicap parking placards again

Posted: Updated:
So many people have been applying for handicap parking placards in Kentucky the state wants to start charging for them again. So many people have been applying for handicap parking placards in Kentucky the state wants to start charging for them again.
In 2008, the state issued just over 32,000 signs. The next year, when the state stopped charging a fee, 209,000 signs were issued. In 2008, the state issued just over 32,000 signs. The next year, when the state stopped charging a fee, 209,000 signs were issued.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- So many people have been applying for handicap parking placards in Kentucky the state wants to start charging for them again.

The Kentucky House has passed a bill that would still let disabled people get one parking placard for free, but it would cost $10 to get another one.

In 2008, the state issued just over 32,000 signs. The next year, when the state stopped charging a fee, 209,000 signs were issued.

That made it difficult for many handicapped people to find parking spots.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.