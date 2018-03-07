Los Angeles city leaders promise to protect Playboy Mansion - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Los Angeles city leaders promise to protect Playboy Mansion

Posted: Updated:
Los Angeles is promising to protect the Playboy Mansion. Los Angeles is promising to protect the Playboy Mansion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Los Angeles is promising to protect the Playboy Mansion.

There was talk about making it a historical landmark, but city leaders decided instead to put a permanent protection on it. It would prevent the 20,000 square foot mansion from being torn down.

If they chose to make it a landmark, certain modifications to the mansion wouldn't be allowed.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner owned the mansion from 1971 until 2016, when he sold it to his neighbor.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.