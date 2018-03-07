Ky. Governor Matt Bevin calls Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis an in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Ky. Governor Matt Bevin calls Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis an inspiration to American children

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin calls controversial Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis an inspiration to the children of America.

Bevin made the statement in a new promotional video for Davis' memoir "Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story."

Davis was put in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples following a Supreme Court decision that made same-sex marriage legal.

In the seven-minute video, Bevin says Davis' actions are admirable and people should respect her conviction for what she believed.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.