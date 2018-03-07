Ky. Governor Matt Bevin calls Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis an inspiration to American children

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin calls controversial Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis an inspiration to the children of America.
Bevin made the statement in a new promotional video for Davis' memoir "Under God's Authority: The Kim Davis Story."
Davis was put in jail in 2015 for refusing to issue marriage licenses to gay couples following a Supreme Court decision that made same-sex marriage legal.
In the seven-minute video, Bevin says Davis' actions are admirable and people should respect her conviction for what she believed.
