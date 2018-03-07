Documents confirm FBI paid Kentucky Geek Squad employees for tip - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Documents confirm FBI paid Kentucky Geek Squad employees for tips on child porn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New documents confirm the FBI paid Geek Squad employees in Kentucky -- to turn in child pornography tips.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation obtained documents through the Freedom of Information Act that reveal Best Buy's direct involvement with the FBI. 

The documents show Best Buy's Geek Squad employees have provided tips to the FBI for at least the last decade. 

According to the documents, Geek Squad employees would call the FBI's Louisville field office after finding what was believed to be child pornography on a computer. Some say this violates the computer owner's Fourth Amendment rights.

Best Buy also hosted a meeting for the agency and gave tours of the facility to agents. The company previously said it did not have a relationship with the FBI.

