Kentucky sees decrease in ER visits related to opioid overdoses - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky sees decrease in ER visits related to opioid overdoses

Posted: Updated:
WDRB file photo. WDRB file photo.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky saw the largest decrease of any state last year in emergency room visits related to opioid overdoses.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Kentucky saw 15 percent fewer ER visits last year for overdoses.

However, the CDC says it's seeing its highest-ever opioid-related death rates. A spokesperson says 115 people die each day across the country from opioid overdoses.

Wisconsin and Delaware each saw a more than 100 percent increase in opioid-related emergencies last year.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.