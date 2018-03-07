Virginia father punishes 10-year-old suspended from bus by havin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Virginia father punishes 10-year-old suspended from bus by having him run to school

Bryan Thornhill had his son Hayden run a mile to school for three days as punishment for getting suspended from the school bus. Bryan Thornhill had his son Hayden run a mile to school for three days as punishment for getting suspended from the school bus.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A father angry with his 10-year-old son for getting suspended from the school bus made him run to school as punishment.

Hayden Thornhill was suspended from the bus for bullying. So his dad, Bryan, came up with the punishment.

For three days, Bryan drove alongside Hayden as he ran a mile from their house to school. A video he posted on Facebook has been viewed 22 million times. 

Hayden says it was a good punishment, and that he deserved it.

