Bill cutting teacher benefits advances in Kentucky, despite shouts of 'Find funding first!' from teachers

With chants of "Fund our pensions!", "Find funding first!" and "We vote!", attendees urged lawmakers to protect the pensions of teachers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kentucky Senate committee has passed a pension reform plan, known as SB1, that was revealed last month.

The bill cuts benefits for retired public school teachers.

The Senate State and Local Government Committee voted 7-4 to approve Senate Bill 1. The bill cuts annual cost-of-living raises for retired teachers to 1 percent from 1.5 percent. Republican Sen. Joe Bowen, who sponsored the bill, said it would save the state about $3.2 billion over the next 20 years.

The bill now heads to the Senate floor for a vote. If it passes, it would then need to be approved by the state House before it becomes law.

The room was packed Wednesday afternoon, just before the hearing. With chants of "Fund our pensions!", "Find funding first!" and "We vote!", attendees urged lawmakers to protect the pensions of teachers.

As legislators come into the room the chant is “find funding first.” @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/Rh2C9ZIwYq — Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) March 7, 2018

20 minutes until this meeting is set to start. Discussion on pension reform and SB 1. Possible vote today. Background: https://t.co/D5J1GP4GN0 pic.twitter.com/7MWXDL4z1y — Travis Ragsdale (@TravisRagsdale) March 7, 2018

Bowen told the crowd that he understood why they might have "angst" against him, but he asked for decorum. Reading from a prepared statement, Bowen said the bill would save $3.2 billion over 20 years for the Commonwealth -- and that it addresses pension funding.

The statements brought groans from the crowd of attendees, and shouts of "that's our money!"

Bowen declined to allow public comment on the bill, stating that the only person he had scheduled to speak on SB1 wasn't there.

At one point, Democratic Sen. Dorsey Ridley introduced an amendment that would restore a cost-of-living adjustment for teachers, but Bowen wouldn't allow it.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.