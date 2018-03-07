Louisville Metro Police looking for owner of stolen dune buggy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find the owner of a stolen dune buggy.

According to a post placed Wednesday on LMPD's official Facebook page, 7th Division officers searched a home on Golden Drive on March 6.

Police say several stolen vehicles were found at the home. According to officials, the home's owner admitted the dune buggy was stolen. Authorities were not able to find a vehicle identification number on the dune buggy.

Investigators have not identified the home owner. There's no word on if anyone is facing charges in connection to the case.

LMPD says the thefts happened across several counties including Bullitt, Meade and Nelson Counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-8177.

