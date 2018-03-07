Man dies after falling 150 feet from cliff at Red River Gorge - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man dies after falling 150 feet from cliff at Red River Gorge

Searchers found the body of a man who plunged 150 feet from a cliff at Red River Gorge on March 6, 2018. Searchers found the body of a man who plunged 150 feet from a cliff at Red River Gorge on March 6, 2018.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after he fell 150 feet from Whistling Arch at Red River Gorge Tuesday evening. 

Search and rescue teams responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. on March 6 about someone who was under the influence on top of the arch.

By the time they arrived, two of the man's friends said they weren't sure where he was. Search crews later found the man's body about 150 feet from the top of the cliff line.

The victim's name has not been released. 

Officials warn that camping along cliffs while under the influence is a terrible idea.

