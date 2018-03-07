CRAWFORD | Exhale: Louisville holds on to beat FSU 82-74 in ACC Tournament opener

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WDRB) – Facing what in all likelihood was elimination from NCAA Tournament consideration, the University of Louisville basketball team delivered an emphatic performance in its first game of the ACC Tournament, then held on as Florida State nearly erased it before hanging on for an 82-74 win in the Barclays Center.

The victory likely solidifies an NCAA Tournament slot for the Cardinals, who had lost four out of five entering the postseason and were in danger of slipping out of the field.

But the Cardinals didn't do it the easy way. They have become a team for which no lead is safe

After leading by 19 points at the half and by 26 with 11:35 left, they finished the game on fumes. FSU put together a furious run, making three pointers in bunches to cut Louisville’s lead to 10 by the under-four timeout with 3:26 to play, and their deficit was just eight with 1:30 left. But the Cards got some solid free-throw shooting late and made just enough stops to escape.

Their reward? A rematch with No. 1-ranked Virginia, who beat the Cards with a logic-defying comeback in the final second just last week in the KFC Yum! Venter.

For 30 minutes, Louisville’s defense was rock solid. But the Cards appeared to wear down in the game’s final quarter.

The Cards’ offense was good all day. They were led by Quentin Snider with 19 points and Ray Spalding with 18. Deng Adel added 15 points and Dwayne Sutton had 10.

