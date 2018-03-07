JCPS taking charter school applications for 60 days starting Apr - WDRB 41 Louisville News

JCPS taking charter school applications for 60 days starting April 16

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Jefferson County Public Schools will open a 60-day application window for prospective charter school operators on April 16 despite financial uncertainty for charter schools once the current fiscal year ends.

The 60-day period will close for those hoping to open charter schools in the 2019-20 school year will end June 15, and the request for proposals will include scoring parameters for applicants, according to a JCPS news release. JCPS said applicants should reach out to the district for technical assistance if necessary.

The district’s push forward on charter schools comes amid funding questions for charter schools, which were enacted in Kentucky during last year’s legislative session. The General Assembly inserted language in the current budget that allowed charter schools to receive the same per-pupil funding as traditional public schools, but that will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

“Charter school legislation was passed during the 2017 legislative session,” Cassie Blausey, JCPS director of school choice, said in a statement. “As a result, all local school boards are automatically charter school authorizers and required to comply with the legislation.”

Some lawmakers, including House Education Committee Chairman John “Bam” Carney, have said they will not support funding for charter schools in this year’s legislative session if the upcoming budget cuts public education dollars.

The House’s version of the budget restored many of the cuts proposed by Gov. Matt Bevin, and Carney told WDRB News last week that it will be up to the Senate to create a plan to fund charter schools.

Senate President Robert Stivers said he believes the upper chamber is prepared to handle that task.

Reach reporter Kevin Wheatley at 502-585-0838 and kwheatley@wdrb.com. Follow him on Twitter @KevinWheatleyKY.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.