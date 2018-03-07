Vice President Pence rallies Kentucky crowd with speech on jobs, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vice President Pence rallies Kentucky crowd with speech on jobs, growth and tax cuts

V.P. Mike Pence speaks to crowd in Versailles, Ky. March 7, 2018 V.P. Mike Pence speaks to crowd in Versailles, Ky. March 7, 2018
Crowd gathers at a Versailles, Ky. bakery to hear speech from V.P. Mike Pence. March 7, 2018 Crowd gathers at a Versailles, Ky. bakery to hear speech from V.P. Mike Pence. March 7, 2018
V.P. Mike Pence embraces Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin, as he arrives for speech in Versailles, Ky. March 7, 2018 V.P. Mike Pence embraces Ky. Gov. Matt Bevin, as he arrives for speech in Versailles, Ky. March 7, 2018

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WDRB) -- Vice President Mike Pence rallied a friendly Kentucky crowd with a speech on jobs, growth and the Republican tax overhaul. 

At a bakery in Versailles, Kentucky, Pence said, "growth is back, confidence is back, and indeed, America is back." 

He said the first year of the administration of President Donald Trump is, "a year of promises made and promises kept." 

In a campaign-style event, Vice President told supporters, "Kentucky is growing like never before" and that "there are more Americans working today than ever in the history of this country." 

And he claimed that the Republican tax cuts will save a typical Kentucky family $2,100 a year. 

While not specifically mentioning tariffs, Pence did mention protecting the steel and aluminum industries. 

Business leaders and Republicans in Congress are pressuring Trump to change course on the planned tariffs, warning it would hurt the economy. 

Pence also touched on international issues including North Korea saying "the era of strategic patience is over." And he told the crowd, "Make no mistake about it, we're going to build that wall. 

Pence is on a national swing through key states with hotly contested races in this year's midterm elections. The visit by Pence is in the district of Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, who is being challenged by several Democrats for the seat he has held since 2012.  Barr's district has flipped back and forth between Republicans and Democrats in recent decades.

Republicans are pinning their hopes in part on the tax overhaul in trying to retain their congressional majorities in the November election.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

