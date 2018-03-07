Winston the miniature horse making new friends at Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm

Winston left the Kentucky Derby Museum after 22 years of service to spend his final years at the Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winston -- the miniature horse that recently retired from the Kentucky Derby Museum -- is settling into retirement quite nicely.

Up until this week, Winston had been a fixture at the Kentucky Derby Museum for 22 years, serving as an ambassador to help incoming thoroughbreds get accustomed to life at Churchill Downs.

He retired March 5 -- the same day ground was broken for a $6.5 million museum expansion.

Winston will spend the rest of his years at the Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The farm has tweeted a few pictures of Winston enjoying his retirement.

Hey @derbymuseum! WINSTON settling in & already plotting with new BFF @OF_LSilverCharm. We asked LSC to not corrupt WINSTON too much, but we don't think he listened. This is going to be interesting! pic.twitter.com/EGTEb3ZBaM — Old Friends (@Oldfriendsfarm) March 6, 2018

Winston has been the companion horse to more than 30 resident thoroughbreds, including Derby 135 winner, Mine That Bird. He's already making new friends at Old Friends farm -- including 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm, who also lives there.

Good luck in retirement, Winston!

