Winston the miniature horse making new friends at Old Friends' T - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Winston the miniature horse making new friends at Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm

Posted: Updated:
Winston left the Kentucky Derby Museum after 22 years of service to spend his final years at the Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky. Winston left the Kentucky Derby Museum after 22 years of service to spend his final years at the Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Winston -- the miniature horse that recently retired from the Kentucky Derby Museum -- is settling into retirement quite nicely.

Up until this week, Winston had been a fixture at the Kentucky Derby Museum for 22 years, serving as an ambassador to help incoming thoroughbreds get accustomed to life at Churchill Downs.

He retired March 5 -- the same day ground was broken for a $6.5 million museum expansion.

Winston will spend the rest of his years at the Old Friends' Thoroughbred Retirement Farm in Georgetown, Kentucky.

The farm has tweeted a few pictures of Winston enjoying his retirement. 

Winston has been the companion horse to more than 30 resident thoroughbreds, including Derby 135 winner, Mine That Bird. He's already making new friends at Old Friends farm -- including 1997 Kentucky Derby winner Silver Charm, who also lives there. 

Good luck in retirement, Winston!

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.