JCPS principals receive guidelines for handling possible student walkout on March 14

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS principals received guidelines Wednesday for how to deal with students who may potentially walk out of class on March 14 as part of a National School Walkout Day demonstration.

Dr. Carmen Coleman, JCPS' Acting Chief Academic Officer, sent the following letter Wednesday to principals in the district.

Dear Principals: As you know, a nationally organized student walkout is planned for March 14 at 10 a.m. As you think ahead, I encourage each of you to speak with students in your building and encourage alternate activities; however, if they are going to participate, it is critical to provide a safe environment with adult supervision. Please inform your assistant superintendent of your plan to ensure student safety. If students participate and do not return to class, they will be counted absent and are subject to discipline according to JCPS policies and procedures. Thank you for your attention to this matter and for providing safe learning environments for our students.

Students across the country have staged walk outs in support of victims in several school shootings.

Last month's shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida left 17 people dead.

On Wednesday, the suspected shooter, Nikolas Cruz, was indicted on 34 counts, including several charges of premeditated murder and attempted murder.

